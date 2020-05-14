Still waiting, minority-owned businesses continue to seek federal relief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Newspaper headlines across America have shouted it.
Shut out in many minority communities, small business owners from city to city, and even here in Charlotte are finding themselves in a position of being written off.
“So they still got to pay that rent and they've still got utilities to pay before they even really think sometimes about even paying themselves and paying their employees before they pay themselves.”
Those are the words of Jatanya Adams.
She heads up Historic West End Partners, an organization charged with the task of assisting inner city businesses up and down the Beatties Ford Road corridor.
“Sadly the banks pretty much aren’t saying anything at all is it’s as if they are nonexistent. I’m sure they are choosing among their client base and we just have not been their choice,” Adams told WBTV.
Financial decisions impacting big time businesses and urban centers are being carried here in bank town USA, but many of those on the receiving end of services are again at the bottom of what they feel is an empty case of trickle-down economics.
Reverend Ricky Woods of First Baptist West sees the impact as a level of hardship.
“Well, clearly the lending institutions were doing what lending institutions do, taking care of the customers that they have relationships with smaller businesses,” Woods said.
Last month, Mayor Vi Lyles and members of the city council approved a one-million-dollar grant earmarked to assist microbusinesses in Charlotte’s so-called designated opportunity corridors.
Councilman Malcolm Graham’s district runs through the Beatties Ford corridor and he is a supporter of the needed help.
“So here’s a pool of money that’s grant-oriented specifically targeted for small businesses along these fragile orders to provide them short term relief to make sure that their business is operational,” Graham said.
However, bring up names of entities like Ruth Chris Steak House as well the LA Lakers, and that leaves Graham stunned over an uneven playing field.
“We know that a lot of these businesses did not qualify for the PPP or were not able to get them because they didn’t have the high price attorneys,” Graham said.
And that brings us back to Jatanya Adams who has seen many minority-owned businesses face unforeseen challenges.
“If we’ve ever patronized any of these businesses which are known to be in historically African-American corridors, is that we need you to come back,“ Adams said.
With congress negotiating another economic package, aid targeting small businesses will be vetted with very tight scrutiny.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.