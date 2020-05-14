“Spring Paving Week” coming to a Salisbury street near you

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury is announcing that paving work will begin tentatively Monday, May 18, on the following streets:
Street From To
Filbert Street Willow St Filbert St
Van Nuys St Willow St Ackert Av
Hedrick St Van Nuys St Brenner Av
Barringer St Merritt Av Link Av
Link Ave Barringer St W Innes St
Messner St Dead End Old Wilkesboro Rd
Standish St Partee St Dead End
Partee St Monroe St Old Plank Rd
Forney St Old Wilkesboro Standish St
Reeds Lane Standish St Old Plank Rd
Duncan Court Cul De Sac Standish St
South Caldwell St W Innes St Lincolnton Rd
Fairmont Ave Grace St Milford Hills Rd
Maple Ave Wilson Rd Milford Hills Rd
The paving contractor is Hanes Construction Co. The work schedule is generally scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday thru Friday and is weather dependent.
Residents will have access to enter and exit during paving. Motorists should expect traffic delays and partial, short-term road closures.
For more information, contact Public Works at (704) 638–5260.
