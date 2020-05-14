“Spring Paving Week” coming to a Salisbury street near you

Lots of streets are on the schedule for paving next week. (Source: David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant | May 14, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT - Updated May 14 at 1:30 PM

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury is announcing that paving work will begin tentatively Monday, May 18, on the following streets:

Street From To

Filbert Street Willow St Filbert St

Van Nuys St Willow St Ackert Av

Hedrick St Van Nuys St Brenner Av

Barringer St Merritt Av Link Av

Link Ave Barringer St W Innes St

Messner St Dead End Old Wilkesboro Rd

Standish St Partee St Dead End

Partee St Monroe St Old Plank Rd

Forney St Old Wilkesboro Standish St

Reeds Lane Standish St Old Plank Rd

Duncan Court Cul De Sac Standish St

South Caldwell St W Innes St Lincolnton Rd

Fairmont Ave Grace St Milford Hills Rd

Maple Ave Wilson Rd Milford Hills Rd

The paving contractor is Hanes Construction Co. The work schedule is generally scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday thru Friday and is weather dependent.

Residents will have access to enter and exit during paving. Motorists should expect traffic delays and partial, short-term road closures.

For more information, contact Public Works at (704) 638–5260.

