Silver Alert issued for missing endangered Gaston Co. man

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gaston County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.
A Silver Alert has been issued for 64-year-old Jimmy Lonzo Hannon, who was last seen on Davis Park Road. This is off of Hwy 321 in the southern Gastonia area.
Officials say Hannon is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Hannon is described as a white male, 5′5″ tall and 220 lbs. He has gray, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing pajamas.
Hannon may be driving a silver 2005 Kia Sedona with N.C. license plate number AKX8360.
Anyone who sees Hannon or has information on his whereabouts should call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320.
