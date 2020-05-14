Sen. Carl Ford: State Legislature to reconvene on Monday with COVID-19 protocols

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - According to a press release from Senator Carl Ford, (R-Rowan, Stanly), Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) today jointly announced protocols for legislative operations beginning May 18, 2020.
The legislature will reconvene in Raleigh on May 18, 2020. At that time, the Legislative Building will reopen to the public. The building's maximum capacity will be 50% of fire code occupancy.
Each chamber of the General Assembly will maintain separate procedural rules regarding legislative sessions, committee meetings, and voting practices.
Members, staff, reporters, and visitors should expect to receive temperature checks upon entering the building. This policy will be reevaluated on a weekly basis.
Social distancing practices will be maintained. Committees will meet in the largest rooms available.
All members of the public and employees are encouraged to continue to use remote appointments for meetings where feasible.
The legislature is the people’s branch, and public access to the people’s building should not be closed but for time-limited and extraordinary circumstances.
