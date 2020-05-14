Rethinking Relationships in Isolation: New normal at nursing homes

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - COVID-19 has cut off a lot of people from their spouses, parents and grandparents. They are separated from the most vulnerable of the population - the older generation.
Steve Langley makes a regular drive from his home in Huntersville to Pruitthealth Town Center in Harrisburg. His new normal, the way he spends time with mom Nancy, is chatting through the windowpane of her room there.
"It's challenging trying to connect with someone and visit with someone through a pane of glass," Langley says. "She can't hear real well, you have to yell, but just the act, I think, of physically seeing each other, and the act of us taking the time to come over there I think, is reaffirming and reassuring to her."
With Langley on the outside and his mom inside, he says they talk about everyday topics like how her meals have been, and how she is doing.
"It's hard to have an in depth conversation while you're yelling through a pane of glass," he says.
His mom’s cell phone service is not the best, so for now, they meet and communicate by raising their voices, through the window.
"Not in my wildest imagination did I ever think it would end up being basically her being sequestered, locked down," Langley says. "No one could ever envision that scenario. Even if I had, in my wildest imaginations, considered a possible viral outbreak, that wouldn't have been part of the puzzle I would've thought about."
He says once visitors started becoming phased out during COVID-19 restrictions, he got nervous for how his mom would cope, psychologically.
“She’s a very social person,” Langley says. “She’s always been a real outgoing person who’s very touchy feel-y. We always hug and kiss, so for her not to have that human connection, that interaction, and to be isolated from two things she loves the most in her life are her friends and family, and eating food, home cooking.”
He says not having an end date for this type of visiting is tough on them both. There are good days, and bad days.
"I just try to take it one day at a time, see what the news is each day, and if the numbers are going up or coming down," Langley says. "I try not to stress about it too much, just sort of call her as much as I can, sneak over there for a renegade window visit when I can, try to lift her spirits."
For now, Langley says he has to be satisfied with peering through the panes, at his mother, anticipating the day they can be together again, on the same side.
"In the end, I think we're all going to have a deeper appreciation and value relations a little further, a little deeper," he says.
Dr. Jennifer Woodward, who specializes in Geriatric Medicine at Atrium Health, says her biggest concern for seniors in isolation is the potential increased stress leading to other health complications.
"They can have changes in appetite and sleep problems, and then they tend to have more isolation than the general public," she says. "Stress and loneliness can really increase risk of depression and anxiety."
Woodward recommends that families dealing with these situations get creative.
“The one thing that we’re recommending to our patients and their families is making daily contact,” she says. “Check in on your older patients and loved ones. Make sure that they have groceries and their medications and that they’re feeling safe in their home. And then you can get creative. You can do things like if they’re in an assisted living or skilled facility going up to the outside window of the room to wave hello. Or if they’re at home, doing an appropriate social distance visit from outside.”
