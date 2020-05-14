Person cut across forehead after tire explodes near Brooks Sandwich House in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was cut across their forehead after a tire exploded near Brooks Sandwich House in Charlotte Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened on North Brevard Street around 2:41 p.m. Officers responded to the area.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the person was putting air in the tire and it was apparently overinflated when it exploded.
Medic took one person to the hospital to be treated for potentially serious injuries.
This is a developing story and no other information was provided.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.