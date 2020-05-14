North Carolina gets positive report on Phase 1 progress as battle against COVID-19 continues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina got a positive report card in the battle against COVID-19. Numbers show North Carolina remains stable in terms of cases.
North Carolina is doing twice as much testing per day across the state, and there is now a list of testing locations on the DHHS website.
The N.C. Department of Public Safety announced an initiative to make COVID-19 testing available to its Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice.
The plan will provide a direct testing solution for the more than 21,000 employees who work across the state in prisons or juvenile facilities, or in the community supervising juveniles and adult offenders.
Health leaders emphasized how the success depends on the community’s actions.
Governor Cooper spoke about places of worship and said where and how you gather matters. The topic was the subject of a lawsuit against Cooper that claims he violated constitutional rights centered around alleged Freedom of Religion and Freedom of Assembly.
