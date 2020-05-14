Newman eager to race again after violent Daytona accident

Ryan Newman ready to return to racing Sunday at Darlington (Source: WBTV)
By Jenna Fryer (Associated Press) | May 14, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT - Updated May 14 at 10:50 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Newman is eager to race again Sunday when NASCAR resumes its season at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

He has been sidelined since suffering a head injury in the season-opening Daytona 500.

Newman only missed three races because the season was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic.

Newman has no memory of the accident and had a hard time believing video of the wreck was real. He says he suffered a brain bruise that healed with time.

He tested at Darlington in March before the sports shutdown and thought he was fit to race then.

