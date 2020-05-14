Mecklenburg County to stop publishing COVID-19 projection models

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County health leaders say they are taking a break from using models to make projections about the spread of the coronavirus.
A report published by WFAE Wednesday noted that Michael Draugelis, a data scientist from the University of Pennsylvania, said the county was using his model incorrectly.
The model Mecklenburg County used for capacity planning in hospitals is called the CHIME model. It stands for The COVID-19 Hospital Impact Model for Epidemics.
By definition, the model is limited to short term forecasting and should only be used during the period prior to a region’s peak infections.
Public health director Gibbie Harris defended using the model because she says we have not reached the peak, but she also compared the reliability of all models to that of forecasting the weather.
“There was a potential tropical storm off the coast of Florida and you saw the projections with the strings going in all directions,” Harris said. “That’s what models do and they change as information is fed into them. There is no data at this point in time to support we’ve peaked here in Mecklenburg County."
For now, the county will continue to work closely with data scientists at the hospitals in our area.
“We continue to work very closely with the data scientists at Atrium and Novant," Harris said. "They each have their own models. We compare models and what we are seeing is consistent across our system and their two systems. So I’m comfortable with that model at this point.”
Harris said the county will continue to monitor models and does not rule out publishing them again in the future.
When WBTV questioned county officials about the use of model data to make projections, the county issued the following statement from Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris:
“We have used models throughout this crisis and will continue to use them for projections based on available data. However, models are only as good as the data available, and as we’ve seen across the world, they change almost daily. And while projections are important, we are focused on what’s happening here and our recent trends.”
WBTV reached out to Mecklenburg County Commissioner Pat Cotham for comment about the county’s use of the model data to make projections. Cotham said she hasn’t been ‘living and breathing’ with what the models have been saying.
“I think, as we have seen in the last few weeks, everything is very fluid and a lot of the projections have not come to light,” said Cotham.
She said she believes there has been too much focus on the models, and she acknowledged that county health officials have been working hard to handle the pandemic situation at the local level.
“I’m not going to grill the county manager or the health director about it because I think they were doing the best they can with the information that they had with the help of the hospitals,” said Cotham.
