Mass testing to begin in Wuhan amid fears of virus comeback

BEIJING (AP) - Coronavirus testing was to begin Thursday in the Chinese city of Wuhan after officials were given 10 days to test everyone in the city where the pandemic first broke out.
A provincial television website said that about 1,000 residents in one compound would be tested in groups.
No official announcement has been made, but local officials say they have received mass testing orders from the city’s coronavirus task force.
It’s unclear if everyone in the city of 11 million people will actually be tested and how such a monumental campaign would happen.
