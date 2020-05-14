‘I’ve gone through a personal faith journey’; Matthews pastor speaks about battle with coronavirus

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Pastor Andrew Byrd is now recovering after spending several weeks battling the coronavirus. Byrd, the lead pastor at Greater Life Church in Matthews, said he first started feeling symptoms of the virus on Thursday, April 23.
He said he first thought he was dealing with the flu, but grew more concerned as the illness worsened.
“I really was hoping that I would rest it off and be better the next day like I’ve done with sicknesses in the past, but when my body aches and my fever stayed between 102 and 103 even with taking medication, we felt like it was time to go get tested,” said Byrd.
The pastor said he went to get tested the day after he started feeling symptoms. His test revealed he had been infected with COVID-19. He said the sickness worsened, and he eventually started experiencing respiratory trouble.
“I couldn’t go 10 to 15 feet to the restroom without having to sit down on the floor in the restroom and make it back to the bed,” explained Byrd.
The pastor said the sickness got bad enough that he needed hospitalization. He spent several days getting treatment at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte. Byrd said he experienced ups and downs when fighting the virus.
“I had no preexisting conditions. If I had asthma or COPD or emphysema, they could treat that and it would help, but because I had nothing, that’s why (doctors) were so stumped with my case,” said Byrd.
He said his lowest point came on a Monday night. He said his hope had started diminishing and his condition wasn’t improving. He said he feared the virus may lead to his death. Byrd spoke with his family via FaceTime.
“I just asked them to pray for a miracle, because I didn’t know what that night would hold after the doctors said, ‘ventilator is next’,” explained Byrd.
The pastor said that after multiple days spent in the hospital, his conditions started to improve. He said that he credits both God and the local healthcare workers for helping him. He noted that doctors started giving him a plasma treatment, and he thinks that helped improve his condition.
“I’ve gone through a personal faith journey where I’ve had to deal with my own doubts and my own concerns and my own fear,” said Byrd. “My God has loved me enough to bring me through it. My family has loved me enough to bring me through it.”
Byrd said he was released from the hospital on Monday, and has already completed two follow-up visits at a local COVID-19 clinic. He said he has been fever-free for five days.
The pastor said he is thankful to the members of his congregation and the people around the world who have prayed for his recovery. He said he is also thankful that his church family has helped support his loved ones during the last couple of weeks. He is eager to start preaching again.
“I’ve been out of the pulpit for too long and I can’t wait to share this entire story with our church family,” said Byrd.
He said his wife and children also tested positive for the coronavirus, but did not experience symptoms as severe as his.
Byrd said he plans to preach to his congregation via a live-stream service this Sunday.
