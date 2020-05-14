CMS Teacher of the Year, Teacher Assistant of the Year talk about teaching, learning going forward

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg School (CMS) announced its Teacher of the Year and Teacher Assistant of the year, both whom are CMS graduates.
The Teacher of the Year, Cecelia Sizoo-Roberson, was part of the first graduating class at Ardrey Kell High School.
Teacher Assistant of the Year, Brittany Bush, graduated from Garinger High School.
Both say they have learned from remote learning and that they have been challenges ahead if remote learning continues in the fall.
“It’s going to be an adjustment,” Bush said. “We just have to be patient with them and just make sure that we are doing all we can. Let them know to take it one day at a time.”
During remote learning, Sizoo-Roberson said she was concerned not all of her students participated in remote learning because they lacked access.
She works at Piedmont IB Middle School, so she knows teachers and administrators will have their work cut out for them when school opens back up in the fall.
The assignment for the day will be catching students up who fell behind.
“How is it that we are going to sort of bridge those gaps and make sure that everyone is able to come together and I don’t know if there is an answer to that right now, but that will be our major question going into next year," Sizoo-Roberson said.
Sizoo-Roberson said she wants to use her title to bring more awareness to the equity issues in the district.
“Kids only have one education,” she said. “They only have one childhood - so it’s our job to come in and fix this immediately.”
Bush used to work at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.
She saw young people getting locked up and that concerned her.
Bush took that passion and is applying it in the classrooms.
She works at Long Creek Elementary, and she goes from cafeteria duty to the classrooms.
Bush still gets to do her job during remote learning.
“I still get to pull a group of kids and have those one-on-one sessions," Bush said.
Bush likes to encourage the students.
She said some come from the challenging homes and need to know they are somebody and can achieve.
“One of the bulletin boards when you first walk in,” Bush said. “It says Be a reason that someone smiles today - and that’s a motto of mine. I never want to be in a case where someone interacts with me and they say on my God that’s horrible.”
The Teacher Assistant of the Year was surprised she won. When asked about becoming a full-time teacher - she says not right now. She loves the fact she is able to impact not just one class but many students in different classrooms. When thinking about her profession she remembers what her father told her.
“You don’t do things to get a pat on the back,” she said. “You just do things because you are supposed to do it. You do it because you love doing it.”
Sizzo-Roberson said remote learning has taught her a lesson.
She said some of her students are getting better grades because of remote learning and others will need help, and that will change some things up in her class to allow students to hear the lesson multiple times if needed.
“I’m going to start recording my classes cause why can’t the kids return back to that content when they need it? Sizzo-Roberson said.
Both Bush and Sizzo-Roberson said they were surprised they won the title.
They said they have found their passion - and it’s inside the classroom.
“If I still feel this way,” Sizzo-Roberson said. “I will be in the classroom forever. I have a fire and a love for what I do.”
Both received monetary contributions for winning their titles.
