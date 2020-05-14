Clothes meant for twin babies who tragically died turned into masks now worn by NICU parents

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Samantha Crump was carrying twins, no easy feat. Her pregnancy was difficult. At 28-weeks she gave birth to two boys, Will and Eli. The boys were rushed to NICU due to their low birth weights and complications.
It is here in NICU, the twins met nurse Meredith Moses.
Samantha and her husband, Chip, were by the boys' sides constantly. They were the type of parents, Meredith says, who "NICU nurses have come to love. They doted and brought cheer to the medical staff with their thoughtfulness."
Meredith says the boys were fighters whose small bodies held tremendous will. But despite the love from everyone around them, after two emotional days, Eli's fight ended.
Twenty days later, his brother Will also lost his young life.
In their time together, the NICU staff and Samantha/Chip grew close. You can understand why: Ties formed through faith, love and death can bond people forever.
When the time came for the boys' funerals, Chip and Samantha asked people to donate money to assist the NICU (in lieu of flowers). That was nine months ago.
Last month, Samantha began clearing out the baby items the boys never had an opportunity to use. She began giving things to other mothers who could put them to use. Working in a pediatrician's office, Samantha says she knows the demands of a young parent and wanted to help other moms.
While going through the baby things, Samantha came across lots of burp clothes and bibs. She reached out to a friend who loves to sew, and had all those cloth items meant for Will and Eli transformed into masks.
These special masks are now being used by parents of NICU babies in the same facility that once cared for her twin boys.
"Samantha does not see herself as a hero," Meredith said. "That's one of the most amazing parts. She just sees herself as someone who wants to help."
Meredith swears that in each baby-soft fabric mask donned by a NICU parent, the spirit of Eli and Will live on, the faith of two dedicated parents is honored, and new moms and dads of critically-ill children get to love more closely.
Talk about #HelpersAndHeroes. They come in all forms.
-Molly
