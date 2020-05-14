Charlotte woman injured in hit-and-run asking for help finding person responsible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman is asking for help finding a driver who hit her, then took off.
Yolanda Holiday reached out to us with a plea.
A police report shows she was walking at the intersection of Prosperity Church Road and Ridge Road on Monday when the incident happened.
Holiday says a car hit her, throwing her in the air. She landed on her head, suffered a concussion and has two broken bones, but still has to get more tests done.
She is still using a walker to get around.
The driver who hit her didn’t stop. On Thursday night, she shared a message to them.
“I don’t know understand how someone can have that much lack of empathy for another person. I’m a very determined person,” Holiday said.
She says the car was a red Impala, made around 2010 and that’s the only information she has.
She says police are trying to use surveillance cameras to get a license plate.
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
