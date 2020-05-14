Charlotte Knights-themed face coverings available for purchase, proceeds go to help those impacted by COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Knights-themed face coverings are available for purchase.
The Knights and the Charlotte Knights Charities combined to form “Knights Care 4 CLT.”
Each purchase of a face covering will go to assist those affected by the coronavirus/
The cost is $10 for each face covering or four for $30.
The face coverings are available for purchase online at the Charlotte Knights Team Store.
Led by Charlotte Knights Charities -- the team’s charitable, 501(c)(3) organization) -- “Knights Care 4 CLT” will help healthcare workers, select local charities, as well as Knights’ employees (part-time, game-day, and full-time) who are in need.
