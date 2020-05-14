Cabarrus Health Alliance’s Maternal Health and Pediatric Clinics receive the Mother-Baby Friendly Clinic Award for outpatient healthcare clinics

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Breastfeeding Coalition has awarded the Cabarrus Health Alliance’s (CHA) Women’s Health and Maternity Clinic and Pediatric Clinic the Mother-Baby Friendly Award for outpatient healthcare clinics.
Awardees represent the best our state has to offer in terms of support for the breastfeeding family. CHA’s Women’s Health and Maternity Clinic and Pediatric Clinic join a growing number of awardees committed to evidence-based, high-quality breastfeeding support.
Please refer to https://www.ncbfc.org/mother-baby-friendly-clinics to read about important details.
Criteria for the award are based on the “Baby-Friendly USA Guidelines and Evaluation Criteria,” and the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine’s “Clinical Protocol #14: Breastfeeding-Friendly Physician’s Office: Optimizing Care for Infants and Children.”
- An online application is available at https://www.ncbfc.org/mother-baby-friendly-clinics
- Applications are reviewed biannually in February and July
The Mother-Baby Friendly Clinic Award for outpatient healthcare clinics is open to any outpatient medical clinic providing primary care to pregnant and/or postpartum women and children in North Carolina. Participation is voluntary and free of charge. There are no site visits required. Awardees benefit from public recognition of mother-baby friendly care.
This competitive award signifies excellence in support for breastfeeding families. Providers must:
- Complete advanced education in lactation support
- Provide quality patient education to ensure that mothers achieve their infant feeding goals
- Eliminate all advertising from infant formula manufacturers’
- Ensure that their patients have access to breastfeeding support in the community.
About Cabarrus Health Alliance: Cabarrus Health Alliance is the public health authority of Cabarrus County. Cabarrus Health Alliance is an autonomous organization and provider of services and programs designed to meet the needs of public health including a Women’s Health and Maternity Clinic, as well as a Pediatric Clinic. Cabarrus Health Alliance is a leader in public health and nationally recognized for its innovation.
- About The North Carolina Breastfeeding Coalition: The North Carolina Breastfeeding Coalition (NCBC) partners with the US Breastfeeding Committee. The NCBC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization bringing together health care providers, agencies, organizations, individuals, families, and all other breastfeeding advocates to support, protect and promote breastfeeding in the state of North Carolina. Founded in 2005, NCBC provides a framework for the development and execution of programs to advance breastfeeding support throughout N.C. In addition, NCBC is a forum for creation and exchange of resources for breastfeeding professionals and families. NCBC’s vision is to ensure that exclusive and continued breastfeeding is the norm in North Carolina. For more information about the North Carolina Breastfeeding Coalition visit https://www.ncbfc.org/mother-baby-friendly-clinics.
