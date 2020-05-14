Business owners like the idea of new Rowan Economic Recovery Task Force

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - All across the area businesses have suffered due to the pandemic. Many closed, others have tried to change how they operate just to hang on.
In Rowan County a new task force has been formed with a comprehensive plan to help local businesses and displaced workers.
For many, it has been devastating. A new restaurant in downtown Salisbury just opened the week before it had to be closed, and an indoor flea market had just moved into another vacant location, now it’s gone.
Pam Coffield has run the Stitchin’ Post for decades. It’s a popular shop but was closed temporarily in March when the Stay-At-Home order went into effect. Since then, she’s tried several new things to keep the connection with her customers, including putting a studio upstairs to do Facebook Live videos.
“We decided to just take a big dive in and learn overnight about how to do live Facebook sales, and so that’s what we’ve been doing for last 2-3 weeks and it’s really been awesome. Our customers have loved seeing our Lives. It kept us going while our doors were shut." Coffield said.
Over at College BBQ, owner James Owen was very concerned when he had to close the dining room…two months later, how has it gone?
“For me, I’ve been blessed," Owen said. "It’s much much better than I ever expected.”
Qualifying for a payroll protection loan meant James was able to keep all of his employees, and the community support has been key.
Now county leaders want to do more to help local businesses and displaced workers. They’ve formed a task force with a plan that includes among many other things, a local destination marketing campaign for attractions and businesses, focusing the Fall 2020 job fair for local displaced workers, working with local colleges on workforce training, seeking any and all federal and state resources, and a new emphasis for dragon boat festival fund raising.
The festival is a popular annual event sponsored by the Rowan Chamber, but this year they plan to tie in fund raising for not-for-profit organizations that had to cancel spring events.
“I’m just so proud of our local leaders for stepping out in this way to help get us through this tough period," Coffield said.
You can see the full release about the task force here: https://www.wbtv.com/2020/05/13/rowan-county-agencies-create-post-pandemic-economic-recovery-plan/
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.