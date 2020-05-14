Big warm-up starts today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There hasn’t been an above-normal high temperature in Charlotte and the WBTV viewing area in more than a week, but that’s about to change.
Low clouds this morning will break for earlier sunshine today and with that, a much warmer afternoon with highs rebounding to the seasonal upper 70s. Rain chances will be very low today though a stray thundershower over the mountains is possible.
With damp, mild air in place, low clouds are likely to redevelop tonight with overnight lows in the upper 50s. As the low clouds lift to reveal more sunshine Friday afternoon, temperatures will respond, rising just above 80°.
The peak of the heat arrives over the weekend, as afternoon readings jump into the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday with sunshine dominating and continued small rain chances. We’re still in the 80s Monday, but there may be a better late-day thundershower chance as a front approaches from the west.
That front is likely to move in with a better rain risk on Tuesday as we back into the 70s for the midweek period.
If you’re heading to the beaches this weekend sunshine will dominate and rain chances will stay low, but if you venture into the surf please understand there’s an increased risk for dangerous rip currents. A developing subtropical system is expected to remain off the Carolina coast but produce rip currents and large swells until early next week.
Stay safe and have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.