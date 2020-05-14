Atrium Health resumes elective surgeries after implementing 5-point safety plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Atrium Health is resuming some elective surgeries and procedures after postponing them at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
President of the Musculoskeletal Institute and Chair of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery Dr. Claude T. Moorman III said that more than 700 procedures were postponed due to the pandemic.
He said the procedures were postponed, in part, because the hospital system was preparing for a surge of COVID-19 patients and wanted to ensure they had enough hospital space to treat them.
“Because of their {Atrium Health leadership} work and the social distancing that’s been done in Mecklenburg County, we’ve actually been able to flatten that curve, so the peak of the cases is much lower than we thought it would be,” Dr. Moorman said. “Because of the capacity that they developed for us, we can actually get patients safely treated now for elective cases.”
Dr. Moorman said patients will notice some changes if they have a procedure that will be rescheduled.
The hospital system is implementing a 5-point safety plan to reduce patient exposure to the virus during elective procedures.
First, Dr. Moorman said they are prioritizing which patients undergo surgery based on a tiered system.
Patients who fall in the first and second-tier are healthier and lower risk, so they will be treated first.
“Ordinarily we would try to get to the more severe cases early, but because of the risk with COVID and the desire to reduce hospital stays for patients, the tier one and tier two patients are really the healthier ones,”’ Dr. Moorman said.
Second, Atrium Health will test all patients for COVID-19 prior to their procedure.
Third, healthcare workers and patients will wear appropriate personal protective equipment to reduce the risk of exposure.
The Hendrick Motorsports team helped us use their 3D printers to develop these full-face shields that have a seal on top, and that’s really making life a lot safer for our surgeons, our nurses, and our patients.
The fourth measure is isolating patients who have coronavirus and keeping them separated from areas of the hospital where elective procedures are happening.
Finally, team members will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 before every shift.
“These five measures that I’ve mentioned that we put into place, all of which have been designed to take that risk down to the lowest possible level it could be, I think I would feel safe with myself or my family having elective surgery in the environment now,” Dr. Moorman said.
