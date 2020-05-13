22-year-old woman killed after walking onto I-85 in Cabarrus Co.

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle after walking onto the interstate after she was in a car crash Tuesday night
The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Interstate 85 northbound near Exit 54. Troopers say Darrionah Thompson was involved in an earlier wreck.
The Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, woman was struck before she could get to the shoulder. Thompson died at the scene.
Troopers don’t know why Thompson was in the area. The driver of the vehicle wasn’t charged.
The northbound lanes were shut down for about 2 1/2 hours following the incident.
