Woman claims apartment has mold, mildew and gaping hole

“Thank you for giving us the opportunity to explain the facts. Ms. McNeill’s unit was treated by a professional extermination company on April 21, 2020. There was an exterior leak that intruded into Ms. McNeill’s apartment. As with exterior leaks, the cause could be many things - roof leaks, siding leaks, foundation, etc. Troubleshooting was required to determine the actual source of the leak in the apartment building. After a couple of repairs, it was identified that the leak was coming from the siding, and was dripping onto Ms. McNeill’s ceiling. The siding repair was done on May 2nd. This is a two-step repair, which requires the siding to be removed and put back on at a later date to be sure that the leak was 100% fixed. The siding is scheduled to be put back on after our next rainstorm. The ceiling has a cosmetic flaw and is not holding any moisture. That repair was also scheduled for after the next rainstorm. Despite believing that we have treated the circumstance with the utmost care, we offered a transfer for Ms. McNeill yesterday in good faith. Our priority is always resident care and satisfaction.”