Warmer air is on the way, it could be here to stay!

Then comes the weekend. If you like hot weather, you will be happy. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s. On Sunday, we will reach the upper 80s. While there is a small afternoon shower or thunderstorm chance, it will be about 20% at best. Humidity levels will also be a tad higher on Sunday. Dew points will approach 60°. That isn’t anywhere close to what you would feel in August but it is higher than we have been used to.