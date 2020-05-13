Warmer air is on the way, it could be here to stay!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a few below average days, we are headed back above average. Thursday’s high will be in the upper 70s. Rain chances remain low through the rest of the workweek. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.
Then comes the weekend. If you like hot weather, you will be happy. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s. On Sunday, we will reach the upper 80s. While there is a small afternoon shower or thunderstorm chance, it will be about 20% at best. Humidity levels will also be a tad higher on Sunday. Dew points will approach 60°. That isn’t anywhere close to what you would feel in August but it is higher than we have been used to.
A cold front will move through on Monday. That will bring the best rain chance. Still, it is only a 30% chance. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 80s. It will be a little cooler next week after that front moves through. We will be in the low 80s Tuesday, and the upper 70s Wednesday.
Make it a great afternoon!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.