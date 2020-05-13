Visitors allowed at congregate care facilities at end-of-life, but what is considered end-of-life?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A family is questioning how ‘end of life’ is defined. Due to visitor restrictions put in place at congregate care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic, they can’t see their loved one who has less than one year to live.
“We feel it will be this year but we don’t know when. And I feel that every day is precious and valuable, and we don’t get to spend it with her. And every day that goes by is another day lost,” Christine Leahy said.
Leahy’s mother, Marion Beneke, is a 91 years old. Beneke is fighting her fourth bout with cancer. Doctors told her in January she has less than a year to live, according to Leahy. Due to visitor restrictions at assisted living facilities, Leahy hasn’t seen her mother in person since mid-March.
“We have a time frame but we don’t know when. And she says to me ‘well, what if it is tomorrow?’. It’s just so stressful. I keep telling her not yet, you’ve got to hang in there,” Leahy said.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued the following guidelines for nursing home facilities to reduce the spread of COVID-19. An exception to the no visitation rule includes when a resident is in an end-of-life situation.
"Facilities should restrict visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations, such as an end-of-life situation. In those cases, visitors will be limited to a specific room only. Facilities are expected to notify potential visitors to defer visitation until further notice (through signage, calls, letters, etc.). Note: If a state implements actions that exceed CMS requirements, such as a ban on all visitation through a governor’s executive order, a facility would not be out of compliance with CMS’ requirements. In this case, surveyors would still enter the facility, but not cite for noncompliance with visitation requirements.
For individuals that enter in compassionate situations (e.g., end-of-life care), facilities should require visitors to perform hand hygiene and use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as facemasks. Decisions about visitation during an end of life situation should be made on a case by case basis, which should include careful screening of the visitor (including clergy, bereavement counselors, etc.) for fever or respiratory symptoms. Those with symptoms of a respiratory infection (fever, cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat) should not be permitted to enter the facility at any time (even in end-of-life situations). Those visitors that are permitted, must wear a facemask while in the building and restrict their visit to the resident’s room or other location designated by the facility. They should also be reminded to frequently perform hand hygiene."
Leahy is asking how CMS is defining end of life. Leahy says she was told she would be allowed to visit when her mother’s health seriously declines.
“And I don’t agree with that because to me, that’s too late. How do we even know she is going to recognize us?” Leahy said. “They won’t let me in unless she seriously declines. And so, when she asks, ‘when can I see you?’ I don’t want to tell her that.”
WBTV asked CMS which agency decides when a resident is considered to be at the end of their life and based on the criterion, should Beneke’s family be allowed to visit her. In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the federal agency said:
“On background, throughout this public health emergency, the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services (CMS) has made nursing homes the center of our efforts to protect residents from the ongoing threat of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The agency has acted with unprecedented speed, taking steps are based on data and the information at hand including issuing recommendations about visitor restrictions, reinforcing guidelines for infection control, and sending a call to action for Governors to work with nursing homes to make sure they’re isolating residents. In March, CMS implemented a nationwide restriction on nonessential medical staff and all visitors (except in compassionate care situations). It was a very difficult decision to restrict the interaction between residents and their loved ones, but it was necessary to protect the lives of residents. These strict measures are essential in protecting those Americans who are our most vulnerable and fragile citizens. CMS will ensure any changes it issues regarding visitation in nursing homes are in lock-step with the Administration’s guidelines. CMS encourages frequent communication among patients, residents, families, facilities, and other health care providers when appropriate (e.g., hospice providers), so they can work together to identify when a visit for compassionate care is needed, and can be safely conducted. These decisions should be made on a case by case basis in consultation with the resident’s family, representatives, and their health care providers. One example of such a situation is one in which a resident is receiving hospice care and their health status is sharply declining, or when a resident is not enrolled in hospice, but their health status has sharply declined. In these circumstances, it is necessary to ensure precautions are taken to conduct visits as safely as possible, including following practices for hand hygiene and use of PPE.”
WBTV asked the Laurels in Highland Creek, where Beneke is living, if it is up to the facility to decide on when it is appropriate for visitation. A spokesperson for the community responded with the following statement:
“Our top priority is to maintain the health and safety of our residents and team members. We continue to closely follow the recommendations and directives outlined by the CDC and federal, state and local health authorities, and have implemented a number of enhanced precautions to further safeguard our community from COVID-19. These measures include prohibiting all non-essential visitors, mandatory screening of team members and essential visitors prior to entering our facilities, the postponement of communal activities and outings, and the mandatory use of PPE for all caregivers. We appreciate that these necessary actions can be difficult for members of our community, and we remain committed to keeping our residents connected with their loved ones in a safe manner. As we work to safeguard our community during these unprecedented times, we extend our deepest gratitude to our team members, residents and their families for their continued support and words of encouragement.”
