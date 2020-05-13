Visitors allowed at congregate care facilities at end-of-life, but what is considered end-of-life?

“On background, throughout this public health emergency, the Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services (CMS) has made nursing homes the center of our efforts to protect residents from the ongoing threat of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The agency has acted with unprecedented speed, taking steps are based on data and the information at hand including issuing recommendations about visitor restrictions, reinforcing guidelines for infection control, and sending a call to action for Governors to work with nursing homes to make sure they’re isolating residents. In March, CMS implemented a nationwide restriction on nonessential medical staff and all visitors (except in compassionate care situations). It was a very difficult decision to restrict the interaction between residents and their loved ones, but it was necessary to protect the lives of residents. These strict measures are essential in protecting those Americans who are our most vulnerable and fragile citizens. CMS will ensure any changes it issues regarding visitation in nursing homes are in lock-step with the Administration’s guidelines. CMS encourages frequent communication among patients, residents, families, facilities, and other health care providers when appropriate (e.g., hospice providers), so they can work together to identify when a visit for compassionate care is needed, and can be safely conducted. These decisions should be made on a case by case basis in consultation with the resident’s family, representatives, and their health care providers. One example of such a situation is one in which a resident is receiving hospice care and their health status is sharply declining, or when a resident is not enrolled in hospice, but their health status has sharply declined. In these circumstances, it is necessary to ensure precautions are taken to conduct visits as safely as possible, including following practices for hand hygiene and use of PPE.”