Update: Rowan Sheriff brings charges against Granite Quarry arcade operator

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, Diane Sboto, age 59, of Lexington was arrested on gambling charges related to the investigation of the Granite Quarry Arcade, 304 North Salisbury Avenue in Granite Quarry.
The establishment was the focus of a raid on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Salisbury Police Department, Mocksville Police Department, Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department, and the Davie County Sheriff’s Office, raided the location following a month-long investigation.
According to the report, approximately 10 customers were actively gambling at the time of the execution of the warrant. The sheriff’s office seized $4,413 in cash, 43 computer towers related to the operation of the gaming equipment, and other computer equipment connected to the point of sale window and the surveillance system at the location.
According to investigators, the manager working the location admitted that they were being paid in cash, did not know the identity of the person that owned the business, and that it was a gambling establishment. The manager acknowledged that winnings were being paid out to customers in cash, as much as $2,000 at one time.
Sboto was charged with operating a video gaming machine, operate/possession of a slot machine, possessing gaming machines that allowed the machines to exceed the limits of eight accumulated credits or replays, and operation of more than five video gaming machines, a Class G felony.
Sboto was release on a written promise.
“The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is committed to enforcement of the state’s gambling laws and if any gaming establishments reopen after the expiration of the Governor’s Executive Orders, the sheriff’s office will aggressively investigate and prosecute those involved,” wrote Captain John Sifford in a press release.
