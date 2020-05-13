Taste of Charlotte, N.C.'s largest food festival, rescheduled for September

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Taste of Charlotte Festival, North Carolina’s largest food festival, has been rescheduled for September 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The festival, previously scheduled for June 5-7, 2020, and the Race to the Taste 5K, have been postponed and rescheduled.
The festival will now be held on these new dates on Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte.
- Friday, Sept. 18 – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 19 – 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 20 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Festival owners are working closely with the City of Charlotte, Charlotte Center City Partners and the Health Department to ensure that the festival is safe for all festival attendees, restaurant and sponsor employees, and vendors.
This year, as businesses rebound from the current restrictions, Taste of Charlotte will be even more necessary to help in the recovery. Restaurants and sponsors can be found at www.tasteofcharlotte.com. The Taste of Charlotte Festival is now accepting applications for all restaurants or businesses interested in participating.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.