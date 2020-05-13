S.C.'s absentee ballot expansion bill means changes to voting this primary season

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Anyone in South Carolina registered to vote will now be able to cast a ballot from the comfort of his or her own home.
On Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster signed legislation to expand absentee voting. The General Assembly unanimously passed the legislation on Tuesday. South Carolina legislators say they want to give voters the opportunity to vote outside of going in-person.
As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, over 96,000 South Carolinians requested an application for an absentee ballot. Half of those people have already returned their applications. To put that in perspective, about 60 thousand ballots were issued by the end of the primaries in 2016 and 2018.
House Representative Tommy Pope says legislators want to tie this absentee voting expansion to the state of emergency. It is called “Reason 18” on the absentee ballot request form.
Reason 18 will allow people to cite the coronavirus state of emergency as why they need an absentee ballot. Lancaster County Voter Registration and Election Director Mary Ann Hudson says this gives people an opportunity to request a ballot without having to lie. However, Pope says the legislation is temporary, and will expire on July 1st.
Why is this happening now? County officials, including those at Lancaster County Board of Elections, have concerns over poll workers, many considered high-risk, catching Covid-19.
In fact, poll workers told their county officials they would not work this year. In Lancaster County, 50 out of the 200 poll workers already dropped out.
Pope said poll workers are only allowed to open absentee ballots the day of the election. This year, Pope says legislators will allow poll workers to open them the day before so they can count them in time for Election Day.
Hudson says there are still procedures being updated to make the voting experience safer and easier.
”It was passed yesterday there’s still a lot of working out that goes into it," Hudson says. “So it flows smoothly but the most important thing for us is that people are able to cast their ballot but those ballots are safe and every ballot is counted.”
People still need to get a signature for their absentee ballots. Since it’s South Carolina law, you still need that signature. There is concern that people under quarantine will not be able to get their ballot signed. A South Carolina Election Commission’s spokesperson says you still have to get that signature.
People can still cast a ballot in person as well. Poll managers are receiving special social distancing and sanitizing training.
Poll workers will wear masks and gloves. Poll workers will hand people masks and single-use pens when they come through the door, as well as a Q-tip to make selections on shared screens.
