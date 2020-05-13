Salisbury-Rowan NAACP cancels Juneteenth

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - In an email to WBTV, Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale Black announced that this year’s Juneteenth Celebration would be canceled, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Juneteenth, for the past 27 years has been celebrated on the Saturday closest to June 19th. Salisbury-Rowan Community has celebrated Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day for 24 years.
It is an American holiday that commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery, which didn’t reach the final Confederate State Texas until June 19, 1865.
This announcement resulted in the emancipation of enslaved African Americans throughout the former Confederate States of America as well as outside Native American lands.
We look forward to the cultural celebration that is filled with music, arts, food, family, fun and games. It is a well-planned display of our heritage and culture which comes with a great deal of logistical planning.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic we have decided to cancel this year’s celebration which was set for June 13, 2020. However, we hope you will join us for the June 19, 2021 Celebration to be held Downtown Salisbury.
Black said that more details would be released later on upcoming events, and urged followers to go along with Centers for Disease Control recommendations for dealing with COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.