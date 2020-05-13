Salisbury nursing home celebrates ‘Sunshine Day’ with parade for families and residents

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Morning clouds and rain departed just in time for families and residents of Accordius Health on Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury to celebrate “Sunshine Day.”
The facility organized a drive-by parade so that family members could see their relatives who are living at the facility.
The parade was also held in conjunction with National Skilled Nursing Care Week.
Residents and family members have not been able to visit with each other in weeks since the COVID-19 restrictions were put in place.
Nearly two dozen families were represented as cars pulled through the parking lot and then stopped briefly for a time to talk.
Many residents, family members, and staff held signs saying things like “We Miss You!,” and “We Love You.”
Family members expressed gratitude to the staff at Accordius.
Across the state and the county, nursing homes have been hit hard by the pandemic. In Salisbury, four nursing facilities have been home to outbreaks of coronavirus, described by the state as two or more positive cases.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.