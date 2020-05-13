Person shot with crossbow in Burke Co., residents told to lock doors as search ensues

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents in one Burke County neighborhood are being told to stay inside and lock their doors after someone was shot with a crossbow Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Hunterwood Drive In eastern Burke County. This is off of Cape Hickory Road near the county line.
According to the sheriff, the person who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries. The person’s name and current condition have not been released. There is no word where the victim was when they were shot by the crossbow.
Deputies are searching for a person of interest in the case, identified as Siegfred “Ziggy“ Jackson.
No specific information about the search or motive has been made public.
A reverse 911 call went out to the neighborhood stating deputies are looking for the suspect. Residents are being told to stay inside, lock their doors and report anything suspicious.
Anyone who sees Jackson or has information about his whereabouts or the case should immediately call 911 or the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-733-1596
**This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they are released.
