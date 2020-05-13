Popular thrift/outlet store run by organization that helps children reopening

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Nazareth Children’s Home Thrift and Outlet Store will reopen for business Wednesday, May 13.
The decision to reopen the store came with the implementation of Phase 1 of North Carolina’s reopening plan, which allows many businesses to resume operation.
All customers will be required to wear face masks as will all store employees. No more than 20 customers will be allowed in the store at one time.
Utilizing a new schedule, the store will be open every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The store will be closed each Monday and Thursday for deep cleaning.
The store, located at 1800 E Innes St, has been closed since March 23 to protect customers, donors, and employees during the COVID-19 crisis.
Proceeds from Nazareth Children’s Home Thrift and Outlet Store help fund Nazareth Child & Family Connection.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.