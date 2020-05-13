Police release video of ‘egregious’ violent crime in Charlotte during pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - According to police, there were 30 shootings in Charlotte in the last week.
So far this year, police have made more than 1,100 violent crime arrests and taken about 800 illegal guns off the street.
The footage in the videos police released from two recent shootings may not be suitable for children.
Police say on April 7, an argument over child custody turned into a shootout. Video shows a man pull out an assault rifle and start shooting, with shots also fired back at him.
Three people are facing charges.
Aubre Randolph is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property, felony conspiracy and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Ashley Clark is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property, felony conspiracy and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Dontae Harrison is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property and felony conspiracy.
Then, on May 1, a massive gun fight broke out at the Woodstone Apartments in North Charlotte.
WBTV spoke to two women living there who saw it unfold.
“I grabbed my sister put her up under me and got under the car,” one woman said.
Police say 45 shots were fired and one person was hit but is expected to be okay.
Three people are also now facing charges in this case.
Demarcus Davis is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony conspiracy.
Deondre Sturdivant is facing two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property and possession of a stolen firearm.
Khaleil Pittman is facing two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
All of the suspects in each of the separate shootings are no longer behind bars.
“Every single last one of them back on the street,” CMPD public relations coordinator Rob Tufano said. “Right back on the street on electronic monitoring.”
This is a frustrating trend for police.
“We’ll do our part, turn them over to the judicial system and then we’ll see what’s done with them,” CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes said.
WBTV reached out to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office to find out whether the suspects’ releases are related to efforts to prevent the spread of covid-19 in the jail. They did not respond as of news time.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.