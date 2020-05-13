Police need help finding SUV seen leaving shooting scene in Concord

By WBTV Web Staff | May 13, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT - Updated May 13 at 2:57 PM

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police need help finding an SUV that was seen leaving the area where a shooting happened in Concord Wednesday.

The ongoing police investigation blocked Carolina Avenue between Hillandale Street and Church Street Wednesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported at the time.

Investigators are now currently trying to find a vehicle observed leaving the area with a busted rear window.

Anyone with information is advised to call 704-920-5000.

