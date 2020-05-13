Most of nearly 300 Wilkes Co. coronavirus cases are linked to Tyson Foods plant

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Most of the nearly 300 coronavirus cases in Wilkes County are linked to the Tyson Foods plant, officials said Wednesday.
The Wilkes County Health Department released new data Wednesday, confirming that the county currently has 264 positive cases. Most are linked to the Tyson Foods plant.
Tyson has completed testing of all team members. Tyson is requiring all team members have a negative test or be without symptoms if test is not available before returning to work. In addition, Tyson performed deep cleaning at the plant May 9-11.
“We are all concerned about this significant increase in positive cases,” said Wilkes County Manager John Yates. “Our top priority is the health and safety of all residents and visitors to Wilkes County, including those who work and play here. We are working closely with local, state and regional partners to address the numbers and ensure we take care of everyone impacted.”
Wilkes County health officials say they are working closely with Tyson to ensure all those who tested positive follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in order to protect their family, friends and coworkers and stop the transmission. Along with this guidance, officials say Wilkes Health speaks daily to the plant regarding employee health and any new recommendations that are developed, and work with plant leaders to identify a process to manage confirmed cases and close contacts to cases.
In addition, the Health Department, State Strike Team for COVID-19, and CDC visited Tyson Wednesday to look for ways to help with mitigation and prevention moving forward.
If a confirmed case is identified, the employee is told to self-isolate for ten days and 72 hours post fever, whichever is longer. The plant will also send home those who are considered close contacts to a positive case with instructions to self-monitor symptoms and to call a medical professional if symptoms develop.
Tyson Foods is working with Matrix Medical Network to provide its front-line workers with health-care services.
The Wilkes County Health Department offers regular notifications regarding cases and other information. These updates are available on the website.
