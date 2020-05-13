Molly’s Kids: Allie McDaniels got her yearbook today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Allie McDaniels, 15, longtime one of our #MollysKids, picked up her yearbook from school Wednesday and said she was excited to see her freshman year photo at South Iredell High School. The school let her take it with her service dog, Kolbie.
Allie lives with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and said she was nervous to bring Kolbie to school with her but she says - straight from her mouth - “They embraced me and Kolbie from day one. Kolbie and I both love being a part of Viking Nation!”
Allie (and her mom Elizabeth) say having a service dog has changed Allie's life in a hugely positive way, but one thing people don't realize is how much pushback they also receive from having Kolbie with them all the time.
"Many times I believe it is from not having a true understanding that a kid (who looks normal) would need one," Allie said. "So when I started school I was nervous about how students would react. But I love when we are on campus people are respectful, and as we walk around I can hear people say, 'Hey, what's up Kolbie? Hey Allie!' It makes a difference."
Also, May is Ehlers-Danlos awareness month. This is an often overlooked syndrome. I had never heard of it until meeting Allie as one of our amazing #MollysKids, years ago. If you google the name of the syndrome right now many of our articles about Allie and #MollysKids are what come up near the top.
Doing what we can. Giving attention where it's deserved.
*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
