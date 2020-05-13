Mecklenburg County health director releases statement about use of model data

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County’s health director released a statement Wednesday about the county’s use of models to make projections about the spread of the coronavirus.
A report published by WFAE Wednesday noted that Michael Draugelis, a data scientist from the University of Pennsylvania, said the county was using his model incorrectly.
According to WFAE, Draugelis’ model, known as CHIME, projected the county would see an explosion of cases. However, the scientist said the model should only be used in the early stages of an outbreak and shouldn’t be used when cases begin to level off, according to WFAE’s report.
When WBTV questioned county officials about the use of model data to make projections, the county issued the following statement from Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris:
“We have used models throughout this crisis and will continue to use them for projections based on available data. However, models are only as good as the data available, and as we’ve seen across the world, they change almost daily. And while projections are important, we are focused on what’s happening here and our recent trends.”
WBTV reached out to Mecklenburg County Commissioner Pat Cotham for comment about the county’s use of the model data to make projections. Cotham said she hasn’t been ‘living and breathing’ with what the models have been saying.
“I think, as we have seen in the last few weeks, everything is very fluid and a lot of the projections have not come to light,” said Cotham.
She said she believes there has been too much focus on the models, and she acknowledged that county health officials have been working hard to handle the pandemic situation at the local level.
“I’m not going to grill the county manager or the health director about it because I think they were doing the best they can with the information that they had with the help of the hospitals,” said Cotham.
County officials said a press conference will be held Thursday afternoon where media members will be able to ask questions about the county’s use of model data.
