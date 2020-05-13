Man sought after violent domestic incident

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have issued warrants for a man accused in a domestic violence situation involving three young children and the children’s grandmother.
According to police, officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Linn Lane at approximately 1:00 pm on Tuesday.
A woman who lives at the location was watching her three grandchildren, ages 2, 3, and 3 months. She said that while she was keeping the kids, the father of the children came to the house and was very angry.
The man, now identified as Erick Jose Santos, 22, was upset about damage that had been done to his car. He indicated that he thought the mother of the children was responsible.
“If she’s going to break s***, then I’m going to start breaking s***,” Santos reportedly said, before throwing items around the house, including a laptop computer.
When the grandmother tried to call 911, Santos allegedly pushed her to the ground and took the phone. Santos then took his 3-year-old daughter and left.
The grandmother went to a neighbor’s house and called 911. The Department of Social Services was also notified.
Later in the day Santos returned the child.
Police obtained warrants for the arrest of Erick Santos on charges of assault on a female, felony breaking and entering, larceny, and injury to personal property.
Santos has a lengthy criminal record in Rowan County that includes several prior charges of assault on a female.
