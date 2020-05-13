Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman whose home was targeted by an angry crowd looking for a missing girl said she used her faith and devotion to her son to keep them from storming her home. Monica Shepard said she was in survival mode on the night of May 3 when the all-white crowd came to her home to question her son about the girl. Shepard says she didn't have any fear or anger, but was more fearful for her son. A man who worked in the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is accused of leading the crowd. He is facing charges and has been fired.