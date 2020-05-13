Kannapolis waste collection services resumed this week

All garbage and recycling items should be placed at the curb and in your cart. Please remember garbage should always be bagged. Recycling should not be bagged. Never put trash in your recycling cart – when this is done it contaminates the entire truckload and the City is penalized at the recycling center. If you have garbage and recycling items that cannot fit in your cart, please ensure they are in sturdy bags or boxes that the motorized armed collection trucks can pick up. If they do not meet these criteria the items will not be picked up.