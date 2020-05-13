Final day of cloudy skies, below average temperatures for awhile

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday starts out with a fair amount of cloud cover as warm front passes over the WBTV viewing area. A few light showers or sprinkles will likely develop during the first and middle parts of the day, especially north and west of the I-85 corridor.
Meanwhile, highs will remain below average once again today, so expect afternoon temperatures in the mid 60s.
While Wednesday's sunshine will be quite limited, the latest models suggest the clouds could break-up just before the sun sets. Partly cloudy skies will continue through the overnight period, therefore overnight temperatures will only fall to the low to mid 50s.
Thursday is the turnaround day as high pressure takes over providing warmer temperatures and brighter skies through the rest of the week. Highs will top out in the near seasonal averages - in the upper 70s Thursday afternoon under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies
By Friday afternoon, high temperatures are safely in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.
The weekend will be summer-like with highs Saturday and Sunday to soaring to the upper 80s. While the majority of the Thursday, Friday and the weekend will be dry and mostly sunny, an isolated thundershower anywhere across the region is possible during the late afternoon and early evening hours.
Our next big rainmaker will likely wait until Monday to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms our way. The wet activity will develop along a cold front, but slightly cooler conditions behind the front will give us a bit of relief from the heat Tuesday.
Further away from the Carolinas, but of great interest to most is a developing wave in the Tropics.
Forecasters are currently tracking a broad area of low pressure is expected to develop late this week or early this weekend a couple of hundred miles north of the Bahamas.
Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a subtropical depression or storm is likely to form this weekend while it moves northeastward over the western Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.
- First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
