Employee at license plate shop in Eastridge Mall tests positive for coronavirus

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation confirmed an employee with the license plate shop at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The shop is currently closed, and according to the Eastridge Mall General Manager, the shop closed last Friday morning before the mall opened up. A deep cleaning was done at the shop.
The mall general manager said the shop opened back up May 1 and is considered an essential business. The employee had reportedly not been at work several days before the reopening of the mall.
NCDOT says this is not a DMV-owned and operated business. Therefore, this is not a DMV employee. This is a private business that contracts out with the DMV.
The health department will do an investigation to track any contact the employee had and provide guidance for the business. Once the health department provides clearance, the owner can make the decision on when to reopen.
The license plate shop deals with vehicle registrations, plates, titles and handicap placards.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.