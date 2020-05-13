Concerns over CMS’ virtual 2020 graduation plans

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) District has decided to have virtual graduations and drive-through celebrations to honor its roughly 10,000 high school graduates.
The idea is the safest but some are concerned this decision may leave some graduates behind.
“When you go virtual, you have to make sure, once again, that everyone has access," Black Political Caucus Education Chair Dee Rankin said. "Especially the seniors.”
Rankin works with students who come from high poverty homes. He knows families are lacking internet access. The group Digital Charlotte last estimated there are about 50,000 households in Mecklenburg County that have no access to the internet at all in the home.
Families lacking the access and want to experience the virtual graduation can add stress.
“This is one of the first important milestones in a child’s life - a family’s life,” Rankin said. “For some, it’s going to be the first generation of some students having the possibility of either graduating.”
CMS says it has been connecting with students all along about connectivity especially since remote learning started. But still, some students could fall through the cracks.
Pat Millen, founder and President of E2D (Eliminating the Digital Divide), has been working hard delivering refurbished computers to CMS families who can’t afford one.
“We are still building computers seven days a week and we are still delivering computers - as many as we possibly can." Millen said. "Unfortunately, the need in Charlotte Mecklenburg is in the tens of thousands and we only have hundreds of hundreds.”
Millen believes some families will now be able to watch CMS’ virtual graduation because of his organization.
“I can’t imagine how devastating it would be to not have access to a computer to be able to watch that,” he said.
Millen says since 2013, his organization has handed out about 12,000 computers. He says he delivers up to 50 computers a week to CMS families. He says they are appreciative.
“You can sum it up in one word: joyful," Millen said. “These are families that have been behind the digital divide, haven’t been able to do the most basic things that we all take for granted.”
There is another concern. Besides a virtual graduation, CMS Seniors will come to their individual schools to participate in a drive through celebration to pick up their diploma. One senior sees an issue with that.
“There’s a lot of barriers,” Harding University High School senior Daikwon Redfearn said. "The drive-through situation - a lot of people may not have good transportation to get there.
Redfearn now wants to help get his peers connected so they can have a memorable senior year.
“I have no problem pitching in or starting a fundraiser to help build up those funds,” Redfearn said. “To help other students around in the area to get Wifi access that they need.”
CMS School Board Chair Elyse Dashaw says she will check with staff to see if they are double checking with seniors to see if they have access. She also says those seniors who can make the drive-through celebration, principals will hand deliver diplomas to those students.
Rankin believes every decision CMS makes, equity should be considered.
