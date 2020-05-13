Clouds gradually fade, temperatures climb through early Wednesday evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A passing shower is still possible across the higher elevations as the warm front responsible for our dreary start to the day lifts north.
With the decrease in cloud cover, afternoon temperatures will reach into the upper 60s and lower 70s across the Piedmont and Foothills meanwhile highs in the Mountains should top out in the 50s.
A few clouds will stick around the overnight hours, but most neighborhoods should remain dry into Thursday morning. Patchy fog is possible in the Foothills as the morning gets started, other than that conditions will be quite mild and calm.
Thursday is the turnaround day as high pressure takes over providing warmer temperatures and brighter skies through the rest of the week. Highs will top out in the near seasonal averages - in the upper 70s Thursday afternoon under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.
A few showers could develop across the higher elevations during the afternoon hours, the rain should be isolated at best.
By Friday afternoon, high temperatures are safely in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.
The weekend will be summer-like with highs Saturday and Sunday to soaring to the upper 80s. While the majority of the Thursday, Friday and the weekend will be dry and mostly sunny, an isolated thundershower anywhere across the region is possible during the late afternoon and early evening hours.
Our next big rainmaker will likely wait until Monday to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms our way. The wet activity will develop along a cold front, but slightly cooler conditions behind the front will give us a bit of relief from the heat Tuesday.
Further away from the Carolinas, but of great interest to most is a developing wave in the Tropics. Forecasters are currently tracking a broad area of low pressure is expected to develop late this week or early this weekend a couple of hundred miles north of the Bahamas.
Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a subtropical depression or storm is likely to form this weekend while it moves northeastward over the western Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
