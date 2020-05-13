Board chairman of volunteer fire department in Gaston Co. accused of stealing money

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The board chairman of a volunteer fire department in Gaston County is being accused of stealing money from the department.
The Gaston County Police Department has charged Jeffrey Scott Beasley with felony larceny. The charge stems from an investigation into cash withdrawals from an account belonging to the Spencer Mountain Volunteer Fire Department over a six month period between 2019 and 2020.
Beasley was serving as the Chairman of the Board of Directors on the Spencer Mountain Volunteer Fire Department when the allegations were reported at the beginning of May 2020.
Beasley was acting as the Treasurer for the board during the time the cash withdrawals were made in late 2019 through 2020.
If you have any information in reference to this investigation, you are encouraged to call detectives at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.
There is no further information available at this time.
