Beshear confirms 227 new cases of coronavirus

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced 227 new cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky.
During his daily briefing in Frankfort, Beshear also said five more people have died from the virus. The new updates push the state totals to 7,080 cases and 326 deaths.
Of the new cases, 72 were reported in Warren County, which has been the state’s hot spot in recent weeks. Twelve of those newest patients were children ages 9 and younger, including a 1-year-old.
“What we’re seeing in Warren County is what many think will be our (state’s) future ... having hot spots that can start growing and then grow very significantly very quickly,” Beshear said. “Our hearts are with the residents of Warren County ... It’s a lot of kids, too, that are testing positive. It’s families, it’s all age groups. Let’s remember these are our brothers and sisters in Warren County. They need our thoughts, they need our prayers.”
Twenty-eight of the state’s new cases were reported in Jefferson County. Other data of note:
+ 1,835 Kentuckians have been hospitalized, and 377 are now currently hospitalized.
+ 784 residents have been in an ICU, and 215 are now currently in an ICU.
+ 2,649 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus.
+ A total of 117,395 people have been tested.
+ In longterm-care facilities, 921 residents and 374 staffers have been sickened; 189 have died.
Beshear also said the 10-year-old who had been diagnosed with the rare pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome went from being intubated to being extubated, and continues to recover.
“That is just a really good step,” the governor said. “Was very excited to see that news.”
Also Wednesday, Beshear announced next week’s new drive-thru testing sites will be in Ohio County, Richmond, Mayfield and Louisville.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.