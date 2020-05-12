Woman, man injured after person shoots into car while in driveway in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say two people were injured after someone shot into their car while they were parking in a driveway in west Charlotte Tuesday.
The incident happened on South Cloudman Street.
Police say the two victims were in their vehicle parking in their driveway when someone in a separate vehicle shot at them.
The woman was shot and taken to the hospital by MEDIC. Her injuries have been determined to be non-life-threatening.
The man was hit by glass, police say he was not shot.
There’s no word on how many people were involved, any arrests or possible suspects.
This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other details.
