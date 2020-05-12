Woman, man injured after person shoots into car while in driveway in Charlotte

The incident happened on South Cloudman Street. (Source: Jay Boyd/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | May 12, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 5:12 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say two people were injured after someone shot into their car while they were parking in a driveway in west Charlotte Tuesday.

The incident happened on South Cloudman Street.

Police say the two victims were in their vehicle parking in their driveway when someone in a separate vehicle shot at them.

The woman was shot and taken to the hospital by MEDIC. Her injuries have been determined to be non-life-threatening.

The man was hit by glass, police say he was not shot.

There’s no word on how many people were involved, any arrests or possible suspects.

This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other details.

