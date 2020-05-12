Two people shot, one person hit by car fleeing police in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were shot and one person was hit by a car fleeing police in southwest Charlotte Tuesday night.
The incident happened near the intersection of Crestridge Drive and Brianna Way just before 8 p.m.
Police got a 911 call about a male who had been shot and was lying in a yard on Crestridge Drive. Officers responded and the victim was taken by MEDIC to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
As officers arrived on Crestridge Drive, a car with multiple people inside was seen leaving the area.
That’s when police tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the car sped off instead. While the driver was fleeing the police, they hit a pedestrian with the car on Tuckaseegee Road near Pryor Street.
This pedestrian has been taken to the hospital by MEDIC and is being treated for head injuries. Police say the pedestrian is in “stable” condition.
The car kept going until they reached CMC-University Hospital. At that point, everyone in that vehicle was detained.
Police then discovered that one of the people in that car also had been shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries. A second person in that vehicle is also receiving medical attention, but the reason is currently unknown.
This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.