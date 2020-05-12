Suspect on the loose after shooting at three people, into vehicle and house in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have not yet found a person who shot at three people, into a vehicle and a house in Charlotte Tuesday.
The incident happened on Bromwich Road around 4:15 p.m. Police say a male was shooting at three individuals who were sitting outside nearby.
One person was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital by MEDIC with anon-life-threatening injury.
The two other people ran from the scene and have not been located.
Police say at least one unoccupied vehicle and an occupied home were also hit by bullets. There were no injuries in those incidents.
The suspect has not been located. Detectives are currently working to determine the motive.
