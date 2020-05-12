Stays quite cool for a couple more days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a record cold start of 36° in Charlotte, we’ll only rebound to the mid to upper 60s again this afternoon, about 10° below average for this time of the year. There’ll be a bit more cloud cover mixing in with our sunshine today but less wind than Monday.
Partly cloudy skies will help prevent us from getting so cold tonight. Lows will dip back into the upper 40s in most neighborhoods and so there’s little risk of another frost.
Sunshine will mix with a few passing clouds Wednesday as a warm front drifts by to our west. High temperatures will continue to run cool midweek with upper 60s near 70° on Wednesday.
The big warm-up comes later in the week. With sunshine dominating, southwest winds around a Bermuda High-type ridge will push our afternoon temperatures to near 80° on Thursday and well into the 80s on Friday and over the weekend.
Rain chances will remain low all week long until a small thundershower chance develops over the weekend. The early June-type weather will continue into early next week with above-average temperatures and small thundershower chances.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
