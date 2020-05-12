South Carolina surpasses 8,000 coronavirus cases, opens 13 free mobile testing clinics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina now has more than 8,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, the state reported on Tuesday.
With 133 new cases, there are now 8,030 confirmed cases statewide. South Carolina also is reporting seven additional deaths, bringing the total to 362.
York County has 265 cases of COVID-19, while Lancaster County has 116. Chesterfield County has 84 cases and Chester County has 40.
DHEC just announced 13 free mobile testing clinics at various locations around the state. To find a mobile testing clinic near you, visit DHEC’s mobile testing clinic webpage.
DHEC’s goal is to test two percent of the population or 110,000 South Carolinians per month and is on track to meet this target by the end of the month.
Projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see almost 1,000 new cases per week by mid-May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 9,652 confirmed cases on May 23.
For the latest information about bed utilization rates, testing, telehealth options and more, please visit our website at scdhec.gov/COVID-19.
DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.