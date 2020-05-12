SCHP: Biker dies after motorcycle collides with deer near North Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff | May 12, 2020 at 10:27 PM EDT - Updated May 13 at 12:11 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The operator of a motorcycle was killed Tuesday night after it collided with a deer in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called around 8 p.m. to Water Tower Road, just south of Long Bay Road, near North Myrtle Beach.

Cpl. Sonny Collins said the Harley Davidson was traveling south on Water Tower Road when it hit a deer that was crossing the road.

The driver of the motorcycle died as a result of the crash. Collins added that the person was not wearing a helmet.

Collins said there was a passenger on the motorcycle who was wearing a helmet. That person was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

