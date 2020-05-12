SCHP: Biker dies after motorcycle collides with deer near North Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The operator of a motorcycle was killed Tuesday night after it collided with a deer in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers were called around 8 p.m. to Water Tower Road, just south of Long Bay Road, near North Myrtle Beach.
Cpl. Sonny Collins said the Harley Davidson was traveling south on Water Tower Road when it hit a deer that was crossing the road.
The driver of the motorcycle died as a result of the crash. Collins added that the person was not wearing a helmet.
Collins said there was a passenger on the motorcycle who was wearing a helmet. That person was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.
The name of the person killed has not been released.
